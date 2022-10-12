Previous
End of Summer by lstasel
End of Summer

Almost all of the flowers are finished blooming now.
12th October 2022 12th Oct 22

Laura

@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again.
*lynn ace
lovely shot, nice DOF ... I like the curled edges on the petals
October 16th, 2022  
