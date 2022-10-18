Previous
Little Rock Central High School by lstasel
Little Rock Central High School

This is still an active high school. If you have a chance to visit, the museum at the high school is fantastic. I thought we would spend about a half hour, it's a small museum, but we were there for at least an hour and a half.
18th October 2022 18th Oct 22

Laura

ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
