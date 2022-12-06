Previous
Hide and Seek by lstasel
Photo 3092

Hide and Seek

Lots of squirrels today. I think there were 7 running around, chasing each other and playing in the trees near the house.
6th December 2022 6th Dec 22

Laura

ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
