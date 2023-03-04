Sign up
Photo 3180
Storms
Compared with other parts of the country we are not in bad shape but there are still 124,000 people without power. Best estimates to get all power restored is 3 more days. Power should be restored by the time cold weather returns.
4th March 2023
4th Mar 23
Laura
ace
@lstasel
weather
trees
spring
storms
