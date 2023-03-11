Sign up
Photo 3187
Pear Trees
Most likely Bradford ornamental pear trees. A lot of them were planted in yards about 30 years ago and have spread around the area.
11th March 2023
11th Mar 23
Laura
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
3180
3181
3182
3183
3184
3185
3186
3187
Tags
trees
,
spring
,
pear trees
