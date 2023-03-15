Sign up
Photo 3191
Surviving the Freeze
Lenten Roses are pretty hardy. Even temps below 20 degrees don't affect them.
15th March 2023
15th Mar 23
2
2
Laura
ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
3184
3185
3186
3187
3188
3189
3190
3191
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
15th March 2023 6:56pm
Tags
flower
,
spring
,
lenten rose
,
helleborus
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture of the pretty blossom. I hear they are hardy against cold. Ours couldn’t survive the summers.
March 17th, 2023
*lynn
ace
gorgeous photo
March 17th, 2023
