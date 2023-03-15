Previous
Surviving the Freeze by lstasel
Surviving the Freeze

Lenten Roses are pretty hardy. Even temps below 20 degrees don't affect them.
15th March 2023 15th Mar 23

Laura

Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture of the pretty blossom. I hear they are hardy against cold. Ours couldn’t survive the summers.
March 17th, 2023  
*lynn ace
gorgeous photo
March 17th, 2023  
