Photo 3287
Lunch
She only stayed for about 20 minutes then disappeared back over to the church. Lots of old growth trees there.
20th June 2023
20th Jun 23
2
1
Laura
@lstasel
3385
photos
25
followers
17
following
3280
3281
3282
3283
3284
3285
3286
3287
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
20th June 2023 12:28pm
Tags
animal
,
deer
,
summer
,
fawn
Nice spotting the pair.
June 22nd, 2023
Nice capture. Maybe she wanted a quiet spot to nurse her baby and your yard provided it.
June 22nd, 2023
