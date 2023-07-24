Previous
Next
Wide Angle by lstasel
Photo 3321

Wide Angle

Practicing with a 12-24mm lens. Lighting was horrible but really bad vignetting on the corners.
24th July 2023 24th Jul 23

Laura

ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
910% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise