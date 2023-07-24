Sign up
Photo 3321
Wide Angle
Practicing with a 12-24mm lens. Lighting was horrible but really bad vignetting on the corners.
24th July 2023
24th Jul 23
0
0
Laura
ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
1
365
NIKON D750
24th July 2023 12:46pm
Tags
landscape
