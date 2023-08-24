Previous
Battling the Yellow Jackets by lstasel
Battling the Yellow Jackets

Lots of hummingbirds moving through the area heading south. They are having to battle the yellow jackets for time at the feeders. I've put up more feeders that the wasps can't get to but they are pretty aggressive.
24th August 2023 24th Aug 23

Laura

ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
