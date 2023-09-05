Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3364
Fischer Meat Packing Plant
Closed some years ago and was developed into the Mellwood Art Center. There are a couple of event spaces, an antique store and a bunch of artist spaces.
5th September 2023
5th Sep 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Laura
ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
3464
photos
24
followers
17
following
921% complete
View this month »
3358
3359
3360
3361
3362
3363
3364
3365
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-G991U1
Taken
5th September 2023 1:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
louisville
,
kentucky
,
mellwood
,
fischer meat packing plant
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close