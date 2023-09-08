Previous
New Home by lstasel
Photo 3367

New Home

I don't think the house is finished yet but the sign on the front gate says E & H Anderson Farms. Usually these huge homes are horse farms but I think they sell wagyu cattle.
8th September 2023 8th Sep 23

Laura

ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
922% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise