Previous
Abstract by lstasel
Photo 3382

Abstract

25th September 2023 25th Sep 23

Laura

ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
926% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joanne Diochon ace
Before I looked at the title my eyes kept trying to make it into a more rational image. Once I read the title I was able to enjoy it for what it is. I still want to think it has something to do with feathers.
October 3rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise