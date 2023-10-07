Previous
New Visitor by lstasel
Photo 3392

New Visitor

We have two feral cats that hunt in the neighborhood but this beautiful cat just showed up. It looks like she has a shock collar on. We have a lot of red foxes and coyotes around so not really safe for her to be outside.
7th October 2023 7th Oct 23

Laura

ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
929% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise