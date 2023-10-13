Sign up
Previous
Photo 3400
After the Harvest
Most of the corn and soybeans have been harvested this year. A few fields left to go.
13th October 2023
13th Oct 23
2
1
Laura
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
corn
,
clouds
,
fall
,
harvest
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
October 15th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful layers and sky. Love the capture.
October 15th, 2023
