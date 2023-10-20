Sign up
Photo 3406
Bernheim Forest
Still mostly green in the forest but slowly starting to change.
20th October 2023
20th Oct 23
Laura
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again.
Tags
leaves
,
trees
,
fall
,
bernheim forest
