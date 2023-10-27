Sign up
Photo 3413
Cardinal
I haven't seen many birds at the feeders recently.
A few cardinals, blue jays and small sparrows. We have a few feral cats show up. They all look healthy so must be pretty successful at catching the birds and chipmunks.
27th October 2023
27th Oct 23
Laura
@lstasel
Tags
bird
cardinal
Joanne Diochon
Lovely capture. Looks to be making a comeback after moulting. I prefer to think of them ( the feral cats) capturing rats. Species bigotry, I know, but rats really need a better PR firm.
October 29th, 2023
