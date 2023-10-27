Previous
Cardinal by lstasel
Photo 3413

Cardinal

I haven't seen many birds at the feeders recently.
A few cardinals, blue jays and small sparrows. We have a few feral cats show up. They all look healthy so must be pretty successful at catching the birds and chipmunks.
27th October 2023 27th Oct 23

Laura

ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
935% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joanne Diochon ace
Lovely capture. Looks to be making a comeback after moulting. I prefer to think of them ( the feral cats) capturing rats. Species bigotry, I know, but rats really need a better PR firm.
October 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise