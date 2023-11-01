Sign up
Photo 3420
After the Freeze
I have pulled out most of my annuals after the last couple of freezing nights. Only a few left.
1st November 2023
1st Nov 23
Laura
ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
Tags
flowers
,
fall
,
zinnias
