Photo 3434
Squirrels Return
The squirrels have been on the great walnut hunt for the last 6 weeks or so.
15th November 2023
15th Nov 23
Laura
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
3533
photos
25
followers
17
following
Tags
squirrel
animal
fall
Peter Dulis
Sweet
November 17th, 2023
