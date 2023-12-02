Sign up
Photo 3450
Winter's Arrival
2nd December 2023
2nd Dec 23
Laura
ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
2nd December 2023 3:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
winter
,
snowman
,
decorations
*lynn
ace
The sky sure looks like winter! great snowman decoration
December 5th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful house. Love the snowman….adds a little cheer to the wintery weather.
December 5th, 2023
