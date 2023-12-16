Previous
Christmas Cardinal by lstasel
Photo 3466

Christmas Cardinal

He didn't seem to be bothered by the Christmas lights, of course they are not turned on yet.
16th December 2023 16th Dec 23

Laura

ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
949% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joanne Diochon ace
He looks more interested than bothered. Nice capture.
December 19th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise