Lots More Blossoms by lstasel
Photo 3471

Lots More Blossoms

My Hawaiian Blues Eyes has close to 100 blossoms right now. I have it sitting in a south facing window. Hopefully it will continue to bloom all winter.
22nd December 2023 22nd Dec 23

Laura

ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
