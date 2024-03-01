Previous
Rainy Day Visitor by lstasel
Photo 3542

Rainy Day Visitor

I'm guessing a juvenile Coopers Hawk. They are my most common visitor. Could be a juvenile Red Tail, Red Shouldered or Sharp Shinned as they all look similar when young.
1st March 2024 1st Mar 24

Laura

ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
970% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise