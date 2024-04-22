Sign up
Photo 3593
Mickey's Mix Magic
Projected on the walls of "It's a Small World". All of the kids were singing and dancing.
22nd April 2024
22nd Apr 24
Laura
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again.
3588
3589
3590
3591
3592
3593
3594
3595
Tags
disneyland
,
projection
,
mickey's mix magic
