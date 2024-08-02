Sign up
Photo 3693
Maple Seeds
The Japanese maple is full of seeds. The squirrels are stuffing themselves. Works great for me, less time pulling maple trees out of my flower beds.
2nd August 2024
2nd Aug 24
Laura
ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
3794
photos
25
followers
14
following
3686
3687
3688
3689
3690
3691
3692
3693
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
2nd August 2024 11:24am
Tags
tree
,
squirrel
,
summer
,
seeds
