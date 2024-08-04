Sign up
Photo 3696
Fading
The hydrangea is fading from the blue/purples back to a pink color.
4th August 2024
4th Aug 24
Laura
ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
3798
photos
25
followers
14
following
Photo Details
365
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
4th August 2024 5:52pm
Tags
plant
flower
summer
hydrangea
