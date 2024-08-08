Previous
Guarding the Feeders by lstasel
He sat in the tree most of the afternoon chasing off all of the other hummingbirds. It's interesting that you can't see any of the red feathers until the sun hits them.
Laura

@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
