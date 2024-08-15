Sign up
Photo 3709
New Feathers
At first I thought this was a male molting because the tail is so red but I think it is a female.
15th August 2024
15th Aug 24
1
1
Laura
ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again.
3811
photos
25
followers
14
following
1016% complete
View this month »
3703
3704
3705
3706
3707
3708
3709
3710
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z f
Taken
15th August 2024 5:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
cardinal
,
moulting
Shutterbug
ace
I love how you capture the cock of its head.
August 17th, 2024
