New Feathers by lstasel
Photo 3709

New Feathers

At first I thought this was a male molting because the tail is so red but I think it is a female.
15th August 2024 15th Aug 24

Laura

ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
Shutterbug ace
I love how you capture the cock of its head.
August 17th, 2024  
