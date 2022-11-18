Previous
Ơn my walk today I saw ...... by lumpiniman
34 / 365

Ơn my walk today I saw ......

Pattaya, Chon Buri, Thailand. En route to the temple, I took these images. Christmas and the New Year are fast approaching.
18th November 2022 18th Nov 22

John Walton

@lumpiniman
