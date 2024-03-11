Sign up
205 / 365
Waiting for a fare
11th March 2024
11th Mar 24
John Walton
ace
@lumpiniman
Album
365 Challenges
Camera
X-T5
Taken
11th March 2024 8:05am
Tags
street-111
John Falconer
ace
I’ve caught motorcycle taxis in Bangkok many many times. Very scary at times. Well spotted.
March 11th, 2024
