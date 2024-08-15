Previous
Tired Street Food Seller. by lumpiniman
250 / 365

Tired Street Food Seller.

Good luck or good management; this was not posed. I took one photograph of the man, so everything (focal length, exposure etc) was set. The man then yawned; I thought this should not be missed and took this second shot.
15th August 2024 15th Aug 24

John Walton

@lumpiniman
