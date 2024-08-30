Power Lines

This is a common site around town. When there is a problem with the supply, (electric or internet), instead of identifying where there is a break in the wire, they go straight to the supply terminals and install a new wire. The redundant wires are either left in place or wrapped around as shown in the photograph. There is another issue with connections and terminals not being protected from moisture; thus in heavy rains, there are short circuits and even fires, cutting off electricity often to significant areas. That is a different story.