Previous
Power Lines by lumpiniman
255 / 365

Power Lines

This is a common site around town. When there is a problem with the supply, (electric or internet), instead of identifying where there is a break in the wire, they go straight to the supply terminals and install a new wire. The redundant wires are either left in place or wrapped around as shown in the photograph. There is another issue with connections and terminals not being protected from moisture; thus in heavy rains, there are short circuits and even fires, cutting off electricity often to significant areas. That is a different story.
30th August 2024 30th Aug 24

John Walton

ace
@lumpiniman
69% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise