128 / 365
Street Art - Cannabis Shop
Whilst I do have some discomfort with the open sale of Cannabis here, they do produce some excellent street art on the shop frontages.
27th July 2023
27th Jul 23
John Walton
ace
@lumpiniman
365 Spare
Canon EOS R
27th July 2023 3:29pm
street-art-6
