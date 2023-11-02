Sign up
155 / 365
Kite - I think
I have had to crop this image significantly. I think it is a kite, per. google search; I have never seen this type of bird at Naklua before.
2nd November 2023
2nd Nov 23
John Walton
ace
@lumpiniman
44% complete
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365 Spare
Camera
X-T5
Taken
15th November 2023 8:07am
Exif
View Info
Tags
ndao20
