Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
171 / 365
Loy Krathon II Collage
26th November 2023
26th Nov 23
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
John Walton
ace
@lumpiniman
1893
photos
20
followers
3
following
47% complete
View this month »
165
166
167
168
169
170
171
172
Latest from all albums
169
1550
170
171
169
1551
170
172
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 Spare
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dorothy
ace
Amazing colourful collage! What are things made of? Flowers and food?
November 27th, 2023
John Walton
ace
@illinilass
The natural ones are made of a cork/wood base with flowers and leaves. I am unsure what the others are made of; I did not touch them but had that nagging doubt that they could be made of some form of polystyrene.
Update - from an internet search. Modern krathongs are more often made of bread or Styrofoam. A bread krathong will disintegrate after a few days and can be eaten by fish.
November 27th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
The natural ones are made of a cork/wood base with flowers and leaves. I am unsure what the others are made of; I did not touch them but had that nagging doubt that they could be made of some form of polystyrene.
Update - from an internet search. Modern krathongs are more often made of bread or Styrofoam. A bread krathong will disintegrate after a few days and can be eaten by fish.