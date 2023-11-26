Previous
Loy Krathon II Collage by lumpiniman
171 / 365

Loy Krathon II Collage

26th November 2023 26th Nov 23

John Walton

@lumpiniman
Dorothy ace
Amazing colourful collage! What are things made of? Flowers and food?
November 27th, 2023  
John Walton ace
@illinilass

The natural ones are made of a cork/wood base with flowers and leaves. I am unsure what the others are made of; I did not touch them but had that nagging doubt that they could be made of some form of polystyrene.

Update - from an internet search. Modern krathongs are more often made of bread or Styrofoam. A bread krathong will disintegrate after a few days and can be eaten by fish.
November 27th, 2023  
