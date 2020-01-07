Previous
Next
Things do not always go right. by lumpiniman
Photo 573

Things do not always go right.

7th January 2020 7th Jan 20

John Walton

@lumpiniman
156% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

John Walton
I have posted this, really as a laugh against myself. It was intended and actually is a panerama shot of what is quite a busy junction. I thought I had avoided any significantly moving vehicles but in reality I have not.
January 7th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise