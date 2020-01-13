Previous
Caricature Artist - Chon Buri, Thailand by lumpiniman
Caricature Artist - Chon Buri, Thailand

There are a number of Caricature Artists on Charles Bridge in Prague, but I have not previously seen any in Thailand. This shot taken from the open market area in front of a large shopping centre.
13th January 2020 13th Jan 20

John Walton

@lumpiniman
