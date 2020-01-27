Previous
wwyd The Winner by lumpiniman
Photo 585

wwyd The Winner

In some of the smaller towns in Thailand it is not unusual to see ladies (as well as men and children) without safety helmets or protective clothing riding sometimes quite powerful motor cycles.
