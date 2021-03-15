Previous
Panoramic - From Cow and Calf Rocks Ilkley by lumpiniman
Panoramic - From Cow and Calf Rocks Ilkley

From Cow and Calf Rock looking from North Yorkshire round to the Cow and Calf Hotel. Taken 16th Posted as 15/3.
15th March 2021 15th Mar 21

John Walton

@lumpiniman
