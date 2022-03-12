Previous
Skateboarding through the Chaos by lumpiniman
Photo 1105

Skateboarding through the Chaos

Taken 15/3/22 and posted on a blank day.
12th March 2022

John Walton

@lumpiniman
John Walton
To provide a little context, the photograph was taken in the former night entertainment area. Due to Covid 19, many venues were prohibited from opening and some were abandoned. Extensive building, refurbishment and removal of overhead electric cables are now ongoing. Despite this the skateboarder is undeterred.
March 15th, 2022  
