Photo 1105
Skateboarding through the Chaos
Taken 15/3/22 and posted on a blank day.
12th March 2022
12th Mar 22
John Walton
@lumpiniman
1108
photos
12
followers
1
following
3
1
365
Canon EOS R
15th March 2022 1:48pm
scenesoftheroad-42
street-98
John Walton
To provide a little context, the photograph was taken in the former night entertainment area. Due to Covid 19, many venues were prohibited from opening and some were abandoned. Extensive building, refurbishment and removal of overhead electric cables are now ongoing. Despite this the skateboarder is undeterred.
March 15th, 2022
