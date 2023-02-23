Previous
Pattaya Colour Beach Fun Run by lumpiniman
Photo 1383

Pattaya Colour Beach Fun Run

Taken 26th February 2023 and processed the same day. Posted on a blank day.
23rd February 2023 23rd Feb 23

John Walton

By way of explanation of colour. As shown in the first and third images, packets of various coloured powders are liberally thrown into the air and also used to make hand prints of the clothing and bodies of others.
February 26th, 2023  
