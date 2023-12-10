Street Scene

The story behind this is that I was just about to photograph the vehicle and contents when one lady marched onto the scene and then beckoned her friends on to have a group photograph taken by a male standing behind me. The male took the said photograph; however, at this point, the lady in the bright orange dress appeared and asked the Indian ladies to remain and include her in a photograph. I thought the difference in attire between the ladies merited my taking of the photograph. Street Photography Challenge suddenly came into my mind.