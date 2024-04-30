Sign up
Photo 1656
Mandarin Duck - Golden Acre Park, Leeds.
30th April 2024
30th Apr 24
John Walton
ace
@lumpiniman
2088
photos
27
followers
3
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
30th April 2024 12:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
duck
,
mandarin
