Photo 720
Me and My Christmas Prezzie
It makes Christmas Day feel all the more special when the dogs like their new toys. :)
27th December 2019
27th Dec 19
3
0
Denise (lyndemc)
ace
@lyndemc
I so appreciate the creativity that 365 inspires, demands, requires. (The description changes depending on the day...!) 2014 was my first year on 365...
1540
photos
139
followers
79
following
197% complete
713
714
715
716
717
718
719
720
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
27th December 2019 4:26pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
black
,
white
,
dog
,
red
,
toy
,
christmas tree
Joanne Diochon
ace
A lovely portrait of this little beauty.
December 27th, 2019
KWind
ace
A wonderful festive portrait.
December 27th, 2019
Islandgirl
ace
Aww what a cutie!
December 28th, 2019
