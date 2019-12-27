Previous
Me and My Christmas Prezzie by lyndemc
Me and My Christmas Prezzie

It makes Christmas Day feel all the more special when the dogs like their new toys. :)
27th December 2019 27th Dec 19

Denise (lyndemc)

Joanne Diochon ace
A lovely portrait of this little beauty.
December 27th, 2019  
KWind ace
A wonderful festive portrait.
December 27th, 2019  
Islandgirl ace
Aww what a cutie!
December 28th, 2019  
