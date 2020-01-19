Previous
Next
Even My Cards Have Brown by lyndemc
Photo 744

Even My Cards Have Brown

Since the card is for one of my sons I avoided pinks and other pastels.
19th January 2020 19th Jan 20

Denise (lyndemc)

ace
@lyndemc
I so appreciate the creativity that 365 inspires, demands, requires. (The description changes depending on the day...!) 2014 was my first year on 365...
203% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jennie B.
Nice job with those hand-made cards!
January 20th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise