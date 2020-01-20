Sign up
Photo 745
To Remember the Lovely
A small bouquet of fresh flowers on the kitchen bar continues and a picture is a nice way to remember the joy that each new arrangement offered.
20th January 2020
20th Jan 20
Denise (lyndemc)
ace
@lyndemc
I so appreciate the creativity that 365 inspires, demands, requires. (The description changes depending on the day...!) 2014 was my first year on 365...
1569
photos
142
followers
81
following
Tags
purple
,
yellow
,
flowers
,
carnation
,
spider mum
