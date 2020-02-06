Sign up
Photo 759
Prickly
While this appears to be a high-key effort for this week's Flash of Red high or low key B&W, it's actually a catch-up photo from the first week of this theme.
6th February 2020
6th Feb 20
Denise (lyndemc)
ace
@lyndemc
I so appreciate the creativity that 365 inspires, demands, requires. (The description changes depending on the day...!) 2014 was my first year on 365...
1595
photos
141
followers
80
following
Tags
b&w
,
prickly
,
teasels
,
for2020
