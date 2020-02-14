Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 761
Red in a White World
For the Flash of Red on the 14th...
14th February 2020
14th Feb 20
Denise (lyndemc)
ace
@lyndemc
I so appreciate the creativity that 365 inspires, demands, requires. (The description changes depending on the day...!) 2014 was my first year on 365...
for2020
Granagringa
ace
This really works for me...the red standing out against the white and greys and the balance of foreground and empty sky
February 14th, 2020
KWind
ace
A lovely scene!
February 15th, 2020
