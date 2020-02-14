Previous
Red in a White World by lyndemc
Photo 761

Red in a White World

For the Flash of Red on the 14th...
14th February 2020 14th Feb 20

Denise (lyndemc)

@lyndemc
I so appreciate the creativity that 365 inspires, demands, requires. (The description changes depending on the day...!) 2014 was my first year on 365...
This really works for me...the red standing out against the white and greys and the balance of foreground and empty sky
February 14th, 2020  
A lovely scene!
February 15th, 2020  
