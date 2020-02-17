Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 767
Black White White Black
Still life in B&W.
17th February 2020
17th Feb 20
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Denise (lyndemc)
ace
@lyndemc
I so appreciate the creativity that 365 inspires, demands, requires. (The description changes depending on the day...!) 2014 was my first year on 365...
1587
photos
142
followers
81
following
210% complete
View this month »
760
761
762
763
764
765
766
767
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
16th February 2020 12:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black
,
white
,
pencils
,
for2020
Kerri Michaels
ace
nice fav
February 17th, 2020
Richard Sayer
ace
This is inspired Denise! Cleverly conceived and skilfully executed, it's an instant Fav - the easiest one I've ever given I think. Well done you!
February 17th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close