Previous
Next
Black White White Black by lyndemc
Photo 767

Black White White Black

Still life in B&W.
17th February 2020 17th Feb 20

Denise (lyndemc)

ace
@lyndemc
I so appreciate the creativity that 365 inspires, demands, requires. (The description changes depending on the day...!) 2014 was my first year on 365...
210% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kerri Michaels ace
nice fav
February 17th, 2020  
Richard Sayer ace
This is inspired Denise! Cleverly conceived and skilfully executed, it's an instant Fav - the easiest one I've ever given I think. Well done you!
February 17th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise