Favorites From Fall

In America few are thinking about brown leaves; it's all about seeing the first signs of spring. But me, well, out of desperation (time crunch) I grabbed these treasures that have been laying on a shelf since back in the fall in the hopes of quickly creating a picture before the sun sank out of sight. And now I have a photo to preserve these five special ones with, because I know eventually they'll grow brittle and fall apart.