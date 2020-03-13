Sign up
Photo 795
Matchbooks for M
If I were writing a comment on this picture on someone else's page, it would be, "Well, I've never looked at matchbooks at this angle. Very interesting!" because that's exactly what I thought as I prepared the photo for the day.
13th March 2020
13th Mar 20
Denise (lyndemc)
ace
@lyndemc
I so appreciate the creativity that 365 inspires, demands, requires. (The description changes depending on the day...!) 2014 was my first year on 365...
1615
photos
145
followers
79
following
217% complete
View this month »
788
789
790
791
792
793
794
795
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
13th March 2020 10:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
macro march macro lyndemc m match matches matchbook
Cathy
ace
Very creative perspective!
March 13th, 2020
Hope D Jennings
ace
Yes! Exactly what you said! A super creative pov
March 13th, 2020
